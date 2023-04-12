New Minnesota tax bracket would target highest earners in state

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
15
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Houston County, Jackson County, Martin County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County

New Minnesota tax bracket would target highest earners in state

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 9
article

Man does his taxes ahead of Tax Day. 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a new tax bracket tier in Minnesota targeting the state’s highest earners with a new, and higher, tax percentage.

H.F. 442, sponsored by Rep. Kaohly Vang Her (DFL-St. Paul), would establish a fifth tier for Minnesota’s income tax, becoming effective for the tax year 2023. 

The new rate would be 10.85%, and would apply to Minnesota taxable income in excess of $1 million for married taxpayers filing joint returns, $600,000 for single taxpayers and $800,000 for heads of households.

Currently, the highest, or fourth tier, caps limits at where the proposed tier would begin, and taxes those filers at 9.85%.

DFL lawmakers have proposed the new tax as a way to stabilize income for future projects, despite the state’s current budget surplus. However, GOP lawmakers argue the new tax is excessive, pointing to the very same surplus for vindication.

As the state’s highest earners, the Revenue Department estimates the change would affect about 24,200 tax returns or about 0.8% of all filers. Those filers would see an average tax increase of $9,231 per return. 

The department also estimates the change would increase state tax receipts by $281.9 million in the fiscal year 2024.