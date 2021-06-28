Expand / Collapse search

Minneapolis Black-owned juice bar broken into for 2nd time less than month after opening

By Allie Johnson
Minneapolis
minneapoli - Minnesota’s first Black-owned juice bar was broken into overnight for the second time since it officially opened less than a month ago.

The Dripping Root, located at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and 40th Street in Minneapolis, was first vandalized just five days after it opened. In an Instagram post, owner Catiesha Pierson said that was the beginning of several issues she’s had to endure since.

Pierson said she got a hateful letter in the mail a few days ago, and now her business was broken into again. She vented her frustrations on social media, writing that she is "just trying to keep it all together."

Pierson got her start making fresh-pressed juices for her friends and family. Two years ago, she quit her full-time job to pursue her passion after her juice creations started taking off on Instagram. She has sold out nearly every day since opening.