First Black-owned juice bar vandalized just days after opening in south Minneapolis

Minnesota’s first Black-owned juice bar was vandalized overnight, forcing it to close just days after its grand opening.

The Dripping Root, located at the intersection of Minnehaha Avenue and 40th Street in south Minneapolis, said in an Instagram post it will not be open for its sixth day of business to clean up after vandals hit the business overnight. The store’s security cameras captured video of the vandalism in progress.

The owner, Catiesha Pierson, started making her own juice as a way to get her son to eat more fruits and vegetables. She would post her creations on Instagram and people started taking notice. Eventually, she started making and delivering fresh-pressed juices for friends and family when she was not working at her full-time job.

Pierson eventually quit her job to pursue her new passion, signing a lease on a space in south Minneapolis right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since opening, she has sold out every single day.

On Instagram, members of the community and other local small business owners have been asking how they can help Pierson, and many say they will be there on Saturday when she reopens to support her.