New Hope, Minn. PD investigating deadly shooting

New Hope police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead last week.

What we know

Police responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 to the report of a shooting at a home off Bass Lake Road near Pennsylvania Avenue North.

Inside, they found the victim mortally wounded. He was rushed to the hospital where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The victim was identified by the medical examiner over the weekend as 23-year-old Carnell Johnson Jr.

What else?

Police say the shooting was not a random act but the suspect left the scene before police arrived. It does not appear they are in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New Hope Police Department at (763) 531-5170.