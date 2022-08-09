Nearly 19,000 speeding tickets written in Minnesota during July crackdown

A driver going 140 mph in Cambridge, Minnesota was among nearly 19,000 drivers ticketed in July during a state-wide crackdown.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety headed up the enforcement effort that included local, county, and state police agencies. In 2020, the state saw an increase in speeding drivers, particularly during the heat of the pandemic when fewer drivers were on the road. Since then, the state has been working to combat speeders.

Cambridge Police stopped a 19-year-old nanny with kids in the car for driving 94 mph in a 65 mph zone. She stated she was trying to figure out the cruise control.

Troopers in the Golden Valley District pulled over a 16-year-old driving on a learners permit for going 110 mph. His parents were called to the scene.

Troopers clocked a vehicle going 86 mph. As they got behind the driver she increased speeds to 110 mph. The 23-year-old said she thought the trooper was a vehicle trying to race her.

In July alone, agencies across the state issued 18,983 speeding tickets to drivers. Some of the highest speeds recorded included the driver clocked at 140 mph in Cambridge, a driver in Olmsted County going 130 mph, a driver going 128 mph in Minnetonka, and a driver in Shakopee clocked at 127 mph.

Outside of Minnesota State Patrol, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office issued the most tickets among local and county agencies, with 402 citations written. St. Paul police followed behind with 385 citations.