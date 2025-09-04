Ex-NDSU football player stole bag with Rolex, cash from boat on Lake Minnetonka: Charges

article

The Brief William Frattalone, 20, is accused of stealing a duffle bag from a boat on Lake Minnetonka which contained a Rolex watch and thousands of dollars in cash. The criminal complaint states the bag was located in Frattalone's bedroom, but the watch was not recovered. Frattalone, a member of the NDSU football team, has since been dismissed from the program.



A former NDSU football player is accused of stealing a duffle bag containing a $228,000 Rolex watch and thousands of dollars in cash from a boat parked at Maynard's Restaurant on Lake Minnetonka during the Fourth of July.

William David Frattalone, 20, of Wayzata, is facing one count of felony theft of property valued over $35,000.

Theft from boat on Minnetonka Lake

The backstory:

A criminal complaint filed Aug. 27 states Frattalone was on a boat when he allegedly stole a designer duffle bag while it was docked outside of Maynard's Restaurant on Lake Minnetonka.

Court records say the bag, valued at $2,400, contained:

A Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Platinum Ice Blue Index Dial watch valued at nearly $228,000.

Approximately $25,000 of limited-edition clothing.

Between $5,000 and $10,000 in cash.

A $400 bottle of cologne.

Other miscellaneous items, including a passport, AirPods, flash drives for work, and a car key.

I.B., as identified in the complaint, told police he went on a friend’s boat for the Fourth of July, which Frattalone was also on. I.B. stated he stored the bag in the sealed cabin on the boat, and when they returned from eating at Maynard's, the bag was gone.

The complaint alleges a Maynard’s employee saw Frattalone trying to carry a large bag through the restaurant, which was against their policy, and escorted him out.

When another guest on the boat contacted Frattalone about the missing bag, he allegedly replied that his "parents were wealthy and would write a check for whatever was inside the bag," the complaint reads.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Frattalone’s home in Wayzata and allegedly recovered the bag in his bedroom, though the Rolex watch was not recovered. Video footage from his cell phone also allegedly shows him on the boat the night of the theft, according to the complaint.

Frattalone dismissed from NDSU football program

Dig deeper:

Frattalone, who was a member of the North Dakota State University football team, was dismissed from the program in early August. Hennepin County Jail records show he was arrested on Aug. 1 and subsequently released on Aug. 4.

"William Frattalone has been dismissed from the NDSU football team for a violation of team rules," NDSU head coach Tim Polasek said in a statement. "He was not part of the 123 players for fall camp and will not be considered to re-join the team in any fashion."

What's next:

The 20-year-old is currently not in custody. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on the theft charge on Sept. 11.