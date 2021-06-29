Nationwide arrest warrant issued for Edina man accused of murdering his mother

The Hennepin County District Court has filed a nationwide search warrant for a man who is accused of murdering his mother with fentanyl last November, charges say.

According to the charges filed Tuesday, 62-year-old Scott Henkel, of Edina, is facing third-degree murder charges as well as multiple felony drug and weapons charges.

Police say Henkel’s 82-year-old mother was found dead just after 1:30 p.m. Nov. 7 by Edina Police. The medical examiner told police she had fentanyl in her system, which caused her death. She also did not have any legitimate reason to have fentanyl.

The day of his mother's death, Henkel told police he lived with his mother. He said she was recovering from surgery and had fallen numerous times. On the morning of Nov. 7, he said he was unable to wake up his mother after leaving the home to run errands.

Henkel told police he did not administer any pain medication to his mother except for some Aleve.

A search warrant executed on Henkel’s home and storage locker yielded meth and marijuana products. Two firearms were also found.

A search of his phone found text messages with someone asking if there was any "luck on the oxi?" because "Mom’s in pain." Investigators noted that "oxi" is a common term referring to oxycodone. Also, police say it is common for illegally sold and manufactured oxycodone pills to contain fentanyl.

Henkel is not in custody and a judge signed a nationwide warrant for his arrest Tuesday.