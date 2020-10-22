Expand / Collapse search

National Guard activated for possible unrest over Floyd rulings

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
The Minnesota National Guard prepares after GOv. Tim Walz deployed them Thursday morning. (Minnesota National Guard)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz says he has activated the Minnesota National Guard after a request from Minneapolis following Thursday’s court rulings in the George Floyd case

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill denied motions to dismiss the charges against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death with the exception of the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, which he dismissed. 

Law enforcement preparing for potential unrest over George Floyd case rulings

Law enforcement were seen boarding up the windows at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday morning over potential unrest following several rulings in the George Floyd case.

Chauvin remains charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers—Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane—are charged with two counts each of aiding and abetting. 

Judge dismisses 3rd degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, 2nd degree murder charge remains

Judge Peter A. Cahill issued several critical rulings Thursday. He also denied the motions to dismiss the aiding and abetting charges against the other three officers charged in Floyd’s death: Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane.

Walz called the judge’s decision to keep eight of the nine total charges against the four offices a “positive step in the path towards justice for George Floyd.” 

However, the City of Minneapolis requested the National Guard to assist with any possible unrest over the dismissed third-degree murder charge.  

The Guard is mobilizing 100 soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities to Minneapolis. 

The Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized an unspecified number of state troopers to aid local law enforcement. 