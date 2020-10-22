National Guard activated for possible unrest over Floyd rulings

article

Gov. Tim Walz says he has activated the Minnesota National Guard after a request from Minneapolis following Thursday’s court rulings in the George Floyd case.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill denied motions to dismiss the charges against the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in Floyd’s death with the exception of the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, which he dismissed.

Chauvin remains charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter while the other three officers—Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane—are charged with two counts each of aiding and abetting.

Walz called the judge’s decision to keep eight of the nine total charges against the four offices a “positive step in the path towards justice for George Floyd.”

However, the City of Minneapolis requested the National Guard to assist with any possible unrest over the dismissed third-degree murder charge.

The Guard is mobilizing 100 soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities to Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol has also mobilized an unspecified number of state troopers to aid local law enforcement.