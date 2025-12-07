ICE activity confirmed at Augsburg University by Minneapolis police chief

The Brief Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirms ICE activity at Augsburg University on Saturday He warns of scams aiming to take advantage of heightened fears around immigration officials. Chief O'Hara also explains enforcement for Mayor Jacob Frey's executive order focused on preventing ICE from using city property and parking lots as staging areas for immigration enforcements.



Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara confirms through Augsburg University he is aware of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on campus yesterday, but deferred to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for confirmation about any arrests.

ICE agents at Augsburg University

What we know:

A FOX 9 viewer who shared video of ICE agents on the Augsburg University campus says they arrived just before 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows multiple unmarked vehicles and what appears to be members of federal law enforcement near the back of a parking lot.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has reached out to Augsburg University for more details on ICE agents on campus.

While DHS typically does not release details about ongoing operations, citing security purposes, FOX 9 has reached out to federal officials to ask if any arrests were made in the operation.

The backstory:

This comes as the city of Minneapolis is working to enforce a new executive order signed by Mayor Frey.

The executive order prevents city-owned parking lots, ramps, garages and vacant lots from being used in civil immigration enforcement operations.

The order also directs city staff to design a signage template for local businesses and property owners who want to show their support for immigrants and mark their property as off-limits for these activities.

What they're saying:

Chief O'Hara explained during a live interview on FOX 9 how the order would be enforced.

"If we're called upon, I think generally, the calls would be forwarded to 311," Chief O'Hara said. "So it would be a very low-priority call, unless there's, you know, other things about the call. If they're uncertain, there's people with guns, they're uncertain if they're law enforcement or not. But generally speaking, the most we would do would be to document what would happen and forward that to the city attorney's office for civil enforcement. I just want to be clear, this isn't something that gives police the authority to make arrests.