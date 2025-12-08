MN weather: Twin Cities at average snowfall for early December

The Brief The Twin Cities has had about 10 inches of snow so far this winter, which is right on average for early December. We've had several small systems come through, making it feel like we've gotten more than what the actual numbers say. We had light snow to start the week, and more is coming Monday evening before a bigger system arrives on Tuesday.



While it might feel like it has snowed more than usual for early December, we’re actually right on average for winter snowfall totals as we head toward Christmas.

Twin Cities has average snowfall so far

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says the Twin Cities has gotten about 10 inches of snow so far this winter season. That’s mostly due to several small systems that have hit the region, starting just before Thanksgiving. Much of the early snowfall for the season also melts on contact, making for lower totals.

It’s been drier in northern Minnesota, while in Iowa, southern Wisconsin and Illinois are off to a much faster start. Chicago is already over 17 inches for the season, which is the most that area has had this early in the winter in nearly 50 years.

Snowy start to Monday

Timeline:

The Twin Cities metro had light snow to start the workweek, making conditions a bit messy Monday morning. The amount was barely traceable at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

A small clipper will hit the Twin Cities and areas north Monday afternoon and evening, bringing about a half inch of snow to the metro. Central Minnesota is expecting 1-2 inches, while the Arrowhead region could get more.

Big system coming Tuesday

What to expect:

The Twin Cities and portions of Minnesota are likely going to have a sloppy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a much bigger system arrives. Expect temperatures in the 20s and rising throughout the day, making for a rain/snow mix in the Twin Cities.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Tuesday night for areas northeast of the Twin Cities, with several sloppy inches of snow expected, along with wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.