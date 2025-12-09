MN weather: Hundreds of crashes during Tuesday winter storm

The Brief Tuesday's winter storm has caused more than a hundred crashes across Minnesota. The State Patrol says from noon to 6:30 p.m., they responded to 130 property damage crashes and 147 vehicles that went off the road. There have been no fatalities. A crash involving four semi-trucks in Monticello caused a large amount of pasta to be spilled on Interstate 94.



The latest winter storm to hit Minnesota has caused hundreds of crashes across the state as heavy snow made for difficult driving conditions during the evening commute.

State Patrol crash numbers

By the numbers:

The Minnesota State Patrol says between noon and 6:30 p.m., they’ve responded to 130 property damage crashes statewide. Authorities say 12 of the crashes involved injuries, but there have not been any fatalities.

The State Patrol also said there have been six spin-outs, 147 vehicles that have gone off the road and four semi-trucks that have jack-knifed.

Semi pile-up in Monticello spills pasta on I-94

What we know:

The State Patrol says a five-vehicle pile-up on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon caused pasta to spill on the highway. Authorities say the crash involved four semi-trucks and one passenger car on eastbound I-94 at Highway 25 in Monticello.

Authorities say the driver of the passenger car suffered a minor injury, and the interstate had to close briefly to clean up the pasta.

Roads continue to worsen, lull in snow ahead

Timeline:

Roads continue to worsen as the snow continues, bringing major backups in the Twin Cities. The back edge of the snow is quickly moving through the metro. There will be a big lull in snow with temperatures popping briefly near or slightly above freezing. The falling temperatures will hit in a few hours, bringing some light snow and wind.

More snow emergencies

Local perspective:

Brooklyn Center declared a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. on Dec. 9. No on-street parking is allowed until roads are plowed curb to curb.

A snow emergency was also declared a snow emergency, as soon as the snow reaches 2 inches. There is no parking allowed on city streets from Dec. 9-10, until the roads are plowed curb to curb.

The City of Crystal declared a snow emergency starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 10. For more information, click here.

The City of Golden Valley has winter parking restrictions in effect. Crews will begin plowing all city streets starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec.10. No parking is allowed on any street from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., or until all streets have been plowed curb to curb.