Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County
7
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Rock County, Pipestone County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Washington County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Isanti County, West Polk County, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Polk County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, East Marshall County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Kittson County, Wadena County, Clay County

Minnesota winter: Salt threatens waterways, alternatives urged

By
Published  December 9, 2025 6:39pm CST
Weather
FOX 9
Why it’s not good to use too much salt

The safety of both sidewalks and pet paws is a focus of Minnesotans once winter rolls through, but scientists and environmentalists are warning about the dangers of salt pollution. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has what you need to know.

The Brief

    • Minnesota roads see 445,000 tons of salt used annually, impacting local waterways.
    • Scientists warn that even small amounts of salt can significantly pollute fresh water.
    • Alternatives like grit are being promoted to reduce environmental impact.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - As winter storms approach, Minnesotans are reminded of the environmental impact of using salt for de-icing.

Salt's environmental impact

What we know:

Scientists highlight that just one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of fresh water.

Minnesota uses about 255 billion teaspoons of salt annually on its roads. For these purposes, "salt" includes sodium chloride, magnesium chloride, potassium chloride, and calcium chloride.

Salt is effective for de-icing at temperatures above 15 degrees, but it poses a threat to local ecosystems. It can harm fish, plants, and birds, and some waterways have reached high chloride levels, landing them on the impaired waters list.

Alternatives to salt

What they're saying:

"We have to keep our pavements safe, but we also want to protect our water resources," said Brooke Asleson from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Sand and grit can both provide safer walkways without any long-term environmental concerns.

The Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District is distributing grit at ten mostly East Metro hardware stores: Kendall’s Ace Hardware and Noll Hardware in St. Paul, and Frattallone’s Hardware locations in Woodbury, White Bear Lake, Mahtomedi, Little Canada, Circle Pines, Blaine, and Arden Hills.

The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard spoke with multiple sources for information contained in this story.

