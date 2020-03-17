Mystic Lake, Little Six to temporarily close starting Wednesday at noon

article

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino will be temporarily closing starting at noon on Wednesday, according to a press release.

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community made the decision Tuesday night. Many entertainment venues throughout the state have suspended operations temporarily in response to CDC guidelines of social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We have now determined that it is in the best interest of our team members and guests to temporarily close Mystic Lake and Little Six casinos, as their health and well-being is our first and highest priority," read a statement from Angela Heikes, president and CEO of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Gaming Enterprise, which operates Mystic Lake Casino Hotel and Little Six Casino. "While this is a difficult decision, it is evident that this public health crisis requires the collective cooperation of our entire community to slow its impact. We take tremendous pride in welcoming guests to our facilities and look forward to doing so again when we determine it is safe to do so."

The two casinos will close for at least 14 days. Then, conditions will be reassessed to determine an appropriate reopening date. So far, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either casino.

The Mystic Lake Hotel will also be closed for the same period. All meetings scheduled at the Mystic Lake Center have been cancelled or postponed.