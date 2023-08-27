Mustang driver killed in crash with school bus carrying Waseca volleyball teams

article

A collision between a Mustang and a school bus carrying high school volleyball players in southern Minnesota late Saturday night left the Mustang driver dead.

Troopers say the crash happened along I-90 in Foster Township, about 15 miles west of Albert Lea around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators say the bus was headed east while the Mustang was going west along I-90 when the crash happened. Troopers have not yet said what caused the crash.

Seven girls on the bus, between the ages 14 and 16, were hurt in the collision but are expected to recover. All were treated at Albert Lea Hospital.

The driver of the Mustang, identified Sunday afternoon as 55-year-old Tigner Alan of Brandon, South Dakota, died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

In a statement, Waseca Public Schools confirmed the bus was carrying volleyball teams from its district:

Last evening, a school bus carrying our volleyball teams was involved in a collision with another vehicle as they traveled back from an away contest. While the state patrol is continuing to investigate the accident, we can confirm that no Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, and we are following up with students and families to support them through this event. Unfortunately, partial reports can result in misinformation being shared, so we wanted to give our school community the most accurate update we could without interrupting law enforcement's work. Thank you for all of your thoughts and well wishes for our students and staff.