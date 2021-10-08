History museum remembering defunct Northwest Airlines holding sale on Saturday

article

The days of Northwest Airlines have flown beyond the horizon, but even horizons are sometimes never lost.

Friday, Bruce Kitt of the Northwest Airlines History Center showed off just some of the memorabilia for the museum’s collectibles sale on Saturday. They include a book of the early history of the airlines, sketches of its later airplanes, and even printed timetables from past flights.

"There’s an online game where you can create your own airline, and these become reference material for people to construct flights from point A to point B," said Kitt.

All from an airline industry where some of the biggest players took flight from Minnesota.

"Northwest was the first, and then I’d put Northcentral second, Republic, and then Sun Country," said Kitt.

The nostalgia is as big as old jets.

In many respects, this is all about memories. Once upon a time, if you'd ever sat in a first-class seat in a Northwest flight to Asia, you probably would have gotten a set of chopsticks. Those are up for sale, too.

"We also have posters that have been donated for other airlines which don’t fit into our collection," added Kitt.

There is something for just about everyone including the kids. "The kids 12 and under, we’re going to give them a glider, a small glider, and a set of Northwest Airlines airplane cards that they came out with," said Kitt.

All from a time when travel memories were painted with blue skies and red tails. "We think it'll be a good day for everybody."

Advertisement

The sale runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.