Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
11
River Flood Warning
from SUN 8:30 AM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SUN 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 5:48 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

Munich to host 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year pause due to COVID-19

Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team
Oktoberfest 2019 Opening Weekend article

Revelers toast with beer in the Paulaner tent on the first day of the 2019 Oktoberfest on September 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

BERLIN (AP) - The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 - Germany's national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.