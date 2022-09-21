Multiple fake school shooting reports at Minnesota schools

There have been multiple incidents this week of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."

Local law enforcement are responding to these reports, but no incidents have turned out to be real, the BCA said.

"Swatting involves making a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address," the BCA said, adding: "Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation."

The districts impacted by these incidents in Minnesota include: Johnson Senior High School in St. Paul, Washburn High School in Minneapolis, as well as schools in Rochester, New Ulm, Cloquet and Mankato.

Other states have also experienced similar "mass swatting attempts" this week.

A statement from Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson Crystina Lugo-Beach says: "Earlier today, there was a false report to Minneapolis police of an active shooter at Washburn High. Several police officers came out to the school to search the building and confirmed there was no threat either inside or outside of the school. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has informed us that similar false reports were made to police about multiple schools across Minnesota today."

The BCA reminds students and communities to notify local law enforcement and school resource officers about suspected threats to schools and to contact the BCA through its app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.