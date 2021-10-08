Man found dead on Hwy. 610 in Brooklyn Park, State Patrol investigating

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating after a person was found dead on the westbound side of Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they responded to a report of a person in the road near Zane Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. The State Patrol’s incident report said the man was lying in the middle of the right lane on the highway when they were struck by an oncoming SUV.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with police.

The State Patrol reported the victim is a 32-year-old Burnsville man.

Westbound Hwy. 610 was closed between Noble Parkway and Zane Avenue for several hours while the State Patrol conducted their investigation, causing large backups during the morning commute. The highway reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.