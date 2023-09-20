MSP Airport is nation's second best mega airport, according to study

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been unseated by Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County as the country’s best mega airport, according to a J.D. Power satisfaction study.

The study measured airports in six different categories: airport accessibility, check-in/baggage check, security check, terminal facilities, baggage claim, and food and beverage.

On a 1,000-point scale, Detroit measures 800, and MSP trailed just behind with 796.

A mega airport is defined as an airport with more than 33 million yearly passengers.