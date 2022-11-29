Expand / Collapse search

MSP Airport closes runways due to 'excessive snowfall'

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:43PM
Winter Weather
FOX 9
FILE PHOTO: Signage outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is caked in snow. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport has closed its runways due to "excessive snowfall rates and low visibility," the airport tweeted Tuesday afternoon

The airport said current conditions are expected to continue through at least 4 p.m. Anyone flying into or out of MSP Airport is encouraged to check the status of their flight here

The Twin Cities metro is expected to pick up 4-7 inches of snow on Tuesday, with the heaviest snow falling between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Snow is expected to taper off after 5 p.m. but flurries are still possible.

