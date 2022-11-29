MSP Airport closes runways due to 'excessive snowfall'

article

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport has closed its runways due to "excessive snowfall rates and low visibility," the airport tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The airport said current conditions are expected to continue through at least 4 p.m. Anyone flying into or out of MSP Airport is encouraged to check the status of their flight here.

The Twin Cities metro is expected to pick up 4-7 inches of snow on Tuesday, with the heaviest snow falling between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Snow is expected to taper off after 5 p.m. but flurries are still possible.