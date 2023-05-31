MSP Airport allowing flyers to schedule security checks

Have you ever been trapped in a seemingly endless airport security line, praying that you'll catch your flight? We've all been there. But now, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has introduced a new, free tool that allows travelers to skip to the front of the line.

However, there are a few caveats to this new offering called "MSP Reserve". It's only available for travelers passing through Terminal 2, and only during the early morning hours between 3:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Airport officials hope this new service will add a level of certainty to what can often be chaotic mornings.

Click above to learn more about it from Courtney Godfrey.