Minneapolis school board approves new superintendent with history in MN education

Following a meeting in early December declaring its preferred pick for the position, the Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) School Board has approved its newest superintendent.

Current East Carver County Schools superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams was chosen over fellow finalist Dr. Sonia Stewart, a deputy superintendent in Tennessee.

She will begin her role with the district on Feb. 5, 2024, with a starting salary of $266,000 in her first year. In year two of the contract, from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, she will be paid a salary of $271,000. In year three she will be paid $276,000.

Prior to the vote, school board member Ira Jourdain expressed concern over the amount paid to a new hire in a district with declining test scores.

"This will be a tough job, and we need to be competitive with surrounding districts," said school board clerk Lori Norvell.

Previously, several school board members said they preferred Sayles-Adams due to her experience with the district as a parent, teacher, and principal.

"She is knowledgeable about Minnesota school budgets. She is ready to hit the ground running," said board member Lori Norvell during the decision process.

Dr. Sayles-Adams has a long history of educational leadership in Minnesota, with over two decades of experience. Sayles-Adams worked for MPS from 1996 to 2004 in various roles, such as a teacher and coordinator, before becoming principal at the City Alternative High School.

She also has experience with St. Paul Public School District, where she worked as a principal and later as the assistant superintendent until 2019, when she then accepted the same position in Carver County. She became superintendent for Eastern Carver County Schools in 2020, overseeing 9,600 students.

Dr. Sayles-Adams earned her educational doctorate in educational leadership from Minnesota State University in Mankato and a Masters in curriculum and instruction from the University of Minnesota, according to her bio.

She will now oversee a district facing a potential financial crisis due to declining enrollment, leading to decisions about whether to close or consolidate some schools.

In February 2023, the Minnesota Department of Education released school year enrollment data for Minnesota schools, showing that during the 2022-23 school year public schools saw a roughly 0.3% decrease – or 2,427 students – in comparison to the previous school year.

In June 2023, the MPS school board adopted the district’s budget for the 2023-2024 school and fiscal year; its current operating budget deficit, combined with its Capital Projects Fund deficit shows the district faces a $49,521,238 budget shortfall for the upcoming year.

"We know that we have many needs, we just don’t have the money to meet all those needs," MPS board member Kim Ellison said at the time.

During a parallel vote, the school board also terminated the contract of interim superintendent Rochelle Cox, effective Feb. 4, 2024.