Mpls Mayor Frey faces formal ethics complaint by activist group

A grassroots coalition of Minneapolis residents have banded together to form "The Residents Complaint" and demand that an ethics complaint be filed against Mayor Jacob Frey for "his consistent failure to execute his duties to the public." According to the announcement, more than 1,000 people have signed the ethics complaint demanding accountability.

The group gathered at the Minneapolis City Hall around noon Friday to hold a demonstration and list their formal complaints against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

In a statement the group said, "Mayor Frey has lied and misled the residents of Minneapolis several times. In 2020, he stated that no-knock warrants were banned in the city. However, last week, 22-year-old Amir Locke was murdered by police after they entered his home on a no-knock warrant. Since then, he and [MPD] Interim Police Chief Huffman have publicly misrepresented the facts that led to this fatal raid."

In a response to the complaint, Mayor Frey’s office responded in a statement by saying, "Just as past politically motivated complaints were dismissed without merit during the last election, these baseless allegations will be recognized as such. Mayor Frey is focused on partnering with community to enact policy reforms and bring stronger oversight to the department's release of public information."