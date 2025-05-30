MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell honored 1 year after being killed in the line of duty

The Brief Officer Jamal Mitchell's sacrifice is being honored one year after he was killed while responding to a mass shooting last year. Officer Mitchell was fatally shot when he was ambushed by the suspect, who was pretending to be a victim in the shooting. Minneapolis police say they are holding a private memorial dedication ceremony in his honor.



Friday marks a year since Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell was shot and killed while responding to a mass shooting in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Law enforcement officials say he will be honored during a private memorial dedication ceremony. His name is also added to the Minneapolis Police Department flag that bears the name of every officer who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving Minneapolis.

Mayor and police chief praise Mitchell's bravery

Both Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and mayor Jacob Frey shared statements on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Mitchell's death.

Chief O’Hara said, "Police officers show up every day ready to willingly serve and sacrifice their lives for the benefit of our community. Officer Jamal Mitchell made that ultimate sacrifice. Today, one year later, my hope is that everyone in our city will together recognize Officer Mitchell’s remarkable service and the sacrifice he and his family has made on behalf of the people of Minneapolis. Officer Mitchell, thank you. We miss you. We carry you with us and your service is an example for police officers everywhere. We will always remember the life you lived and the love you gave."

Mayor Frey said, "Officer Jamal Mitchell was the very best of Minneapolis. A devoted partner, a loving dad, and an officer who, even in his final moments, was willing to run toward danger to help someone else. Today, we honor his memory and stand with his family, recognizing the profound impact he had on our city. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten."

Who was Jamal Mitchell?

Officer Mitchell had already been recognized as a hero after he rescued an elderly couple from a burning building during his first few days on the job in Minneapolis.

"I'm just thankful we were there to read the scene," Officer Mitchell told FOX 9 in February 2023. "Get there and do what we can to save lives. That's what I got into law enforcement to do; save lives and serve the community."

Mitchell, who was 36, was engaged to be married and had a son.

Officer Mitchell was also recently honored during the law enforcement memorial ceremony at Minneapolis City Hall.

He was also recognized in Washington, D.C. during a candlelight vigil that memorialized police officers killed across the country.

Officer Jamal Mitchell killed 1 year ago

Minneapolis police were called to an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue South just after 5 p.m. on May 30, 2024, for a report of a shooting. While en route, Mitchell stopped to help what appeared to be a possible victim. That's when he was shot in what authorities describe as an ambush. Mitchell later died at the hospital.

A civilian and the gunman also died, while three others, including a firefighter, were injured in the mass shooting.

