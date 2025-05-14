3 fallen Minnesota police officers honored in Washington, D.C.

The Brief Police Week is being held in the nation's capital to memorialize police officers across the country who were killed in the line of duty last year. Members of both the Burnsville and Minneapolis police departments traveled to DC to be part of the somber ceremonies.



The names of three Minnesota police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice were read out loud as part of a candlelight vigil on Tuesday night.

‘It is an honor’

What we know:

For the co-workers and loved ones of Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, this week has been a long time coming.

"It's part of that healing and not that there's closure but part of the next step to hopefully remember these guys but also be able to move forward," said Deputy Burnsville Police Chief Matt Smith.

Smith says 167 officers, family members and supporters from The Burnsville Police Department were greeted by honor guards at the airport and in front of their hotel when they arrived in Washington DC on Sunday.

They're there to take part in Police Week, where Elmstrand and Ruge's names were added to the National Police Memorial For Fallen Officers and read out loud as part of a candelight vigil on Tuesday night.

"The emotions are up and down. There's times where you do get a little tear in your eye or you're thinking about those guys. And then there are times where you're telling stories and you're kind of laughing and remembering them," said Smith.

Grieving together

The backstory:

Elmstrand and Ruge were killed during an armed standoff in February of last year while responding to a domestic call.

Nearly 70 members of the Minneapolis Police Department are also in DC because Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed in the line of duty last year, is being honored as well.

"Realizing that you're not alone is really an important part of Police Week here and being out here with others who have been through different but similar circumstances," said Smith.

Community support

What they're saying:

Smith says donations from residents and others helped most of the department make the trip.

He hopes being together in one place will help them all heal.

"We couldn't have done this without the community and we really appreciate it," said Smith.

A memorial service for all of the officers across the country who died in the line of duty last year will be held in DC on Thursday.