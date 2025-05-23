Expand / Collapse search

Hennepin sheriff, Mpls police chief hold law enforcement memorial ceremony

By
Published  May 23, 2025 12:05pm CDT
Minneapolis
FOX 9
article

Law enforcement members gather for a memorial service in Minneapolis.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • The Hennepin County sheriff and Minneapolis police chief are holding a law enforcement memorial ceremony.
    • The ceremony recognized officers who were killed in the line of duty in Hennepin County.
    • Fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell had his name added to the Minneapolis Line of Duty Death Flag.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara are held a law enforcement memorial ceremony at Minneapolis City Hall. 

Raw footage of the ceremony will be uploaded when it is available. 

The ceremony also recognized fallen Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the local law enforcement and a FOX 9 photographer at Minneapolis City Hall. 

MinneapolisHennepin CountyCrime and Public Safety