Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in northern Minnesota

A 63-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash with an SUV in Itasca County, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

The State Patrol's report states an 80-year-old woman from Warba, Minnesota, was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74, while the motorcyclist, identified as Bruce Wild, a 63-year-old from Owen Sound, Ontario, was riding westbound on Highway 2 in the same area.

The driver of the SUV turned north onto County Road 74 and the motorcyclist hit the SUV, the report states.

The SUV driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 12;53 p.m. in Warba, Minnesota, the Sate Patrol's report said.