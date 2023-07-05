Motorcyclist dies after wreck in St. Paul on July 4

A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a man in St. Paul Tuesday night is under investigation.

St. Paul police say they were called just before 11 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and Market Street. Despite efforts by emergency personnel to save his life, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears the driver accelerated through the intersection but lost control and collided with a utility pole.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation as police work to determine the circumstances that led the driver to lose control. The identity of the driver will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.