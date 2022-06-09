Motorcyclist dead after crash in Blue Earth County

A motorcyclist died Wednesday night from a single vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was ejected from his motorcycle after he may have lost control of the while driving on a gravel road. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

A person found the victim unconscious on the 211th street between 598th Ave. and 602nd Ave. on the south side of Eagle Lake. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation. The sheriff's office said the victim did not have a valid license or motorcycle endorsement at the time of the crash.