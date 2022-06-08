Motorcycle crash in Savage Tuesday leaves one dead

The Minnesota State Patrol has declared a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Savage fatal.

On June 8 around 1:20 p.m. State Patrol officers responded to a crash.

A Toyota Avalon driven by Miriam Strand Lundeen, 82, of Prior Lake, was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a 2006 Honda CB900 driven by Jeffrey Milles, 20, of Mounds View was traveling northbound and the two made contact at the intersection to W 128th St.

Milles was later pronounced deceased. Alcohol involvement is not suspected.