Mother of Sandy Hook shooting victim speaks at school safety conference in Lake Elmo, Minn.

School leaders and law enforcement from around the state are learning how to make our school safer from gun violence. And they’re getting the perspective from a mother who lost her daughter at the Sandy Hook school shootings.

Nelba Marquez-Greene spoke to safety leaders in Lake Elmo on Wednesday. One of her messages is that families and neighbors need to speak up when they see people struggling with mental health issues.

“I don’t think we need more training and assessment,” said Marquez-Greene. “I think we need more courage. I think we need more bravery. And I think we need programs that encouraging programs that encourage us to be closer and tightly knit so have those courageous conversations. Connecticut Nice and Minnesota Nice is very good but I would also like to get Connecticut real and Minnesota real.”

Marquez-Greene says she doesn’t think there needs to be any more training. She says we need to support people when they report issues and concerns.