Mother charged in Minneapolis abduction of five-year-old daughter

A 28-year-old mother has been charged after she allegedly abducted her child from the custodial father's home in Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Serenity Jones is charged with first-degree burglary and felony deprivation of parental rights. Her accomplice, 58-year-old Dennis Bran, is also charged with first-degree burglary.

In March, a Hennepin County judge granted sole custody of the five-year-old girl to her father. Jones was allowed visitation on weekends.

According to the criminal complaint, on Thursday, the father called police to report that Jones and Brann had taken his daughter. The two allegedly forced the front door open, Jones grabbed the girl and they left.

After getting a court order, police were able to track Brann's phone location. They later found him, Jones and the five-year-old girl at a home on Pillsbury Avenue South in Minneapolis.

Jones and Brann are in custody.