Mother arrested after baby found dead in Minneapolis

Police have arrested a mother after her child was found dead early Wednesday morning in Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis police spokesperson says officers were called to the 900 block of 22nd Avenue South around 3 a.m. for a welfare check for the mother and child.

At that location, officers found a two-month-old infant dead, with they say were "signs of trauma." The mother, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and is being held on probable cause murder in the case. She has not yet been formally charged.

Further circumstances of the death have not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the death is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.