Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Hennepin and Ramsey counties

Two pools of mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Twin Cities Metro, the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District reports.

The two positive tests, one in a pool of mosquitoes in Hennepin County and another in Ramsey County, were recorded recently -- the first of 2019.

However, the district says with the new tests, they've had only two positive tests in 496 samples this year. In 2018, at this time, there had been 57 positive tests in 600 samples.

At the same time, the MMCD reports the state health department reported its first human case of the virus this year as well. However, officials say that person, a Dakota County resident, had traveled recently and may have contracted it outside of the area.