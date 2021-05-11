Expand / Collapse search

Mosquito-fighting drone to be deployed in Braham, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
The city of Braham says this drone will help combat mosquitoes in swamp areas. (City of Braham/Facebook)

BRAHAM, Minn. (FOX 9) - The city of Braham, Minnesota is deploying a mosquito-fighting drone this summer.

In a Facebook post, Braham officials said residents can expect to see the drone flying around town every three weeks throughout summer.

The drone will drop pellets in swamp areas, where mosquitoes are most prevalent. 

The city says it will continue its weekly mosquito spraying, too. 

In the post, the city assured that the drone is not capable of surveillance of any kind and "will only be used in the fight against mosquitoes." 