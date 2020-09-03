More than 200 Mall of America workers facing possible layoffs this month

article

More than 200 workers at the Mall of America may be laid off by the end of September, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Mall of America notified DEED of the potential mass layoff, which is expected to impact 211 employees on Sept. 30. The mall did not provide a list of positions that would be impacted.

A separate group of 178 workers is currently on an unpaid temporary layoff, which may be extended past Oct. 1 depending on business conditions, according to the notice.

Following a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mall of America fell behind on its mortgage payments. The mall later reopened in June and the Nickelodeon Universe theme park reopened in August.