More bear sightings in Maple Grove

Last week a FOX 9 viewer sent in video of a mama bear and her three cubs roaming around Elm Creek Park in Maple Grove.

Since then, viewers have been sending videos a (what we think) is the same bears roaming all around the city of Maple Grove.

These videos are from the neighborhoods near Elm Creek Park where the bears live.

John Moriarty, the Three Rivers Park Senior Manager of Wildlife, told FOX 9 last week the bears have been living in the park for a few years. He reminded the public then that black bears are rarely a threat to humans as long as you use common sense.

So don’t feed them!

If you see a bear in a Three Rivers Park, please report the sighting to their wildlife department by calling 763-694-7840 or emailing wildlife@ThreeRiversParks.org.