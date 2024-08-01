Months later, man charged in high-speed crash that injured Hopkins teen

Months after the crash, charges have been filed against a man accused in a high-speed crash that left a Hopkins student seriously injured.

Mohamed Aydarus Salad is now charged with criminal vehicular operation, nearly five months after the crash in Minnetonka.

What happened?

On March 5, troopers say Salad was behind the wheel of a Chevy Equinox that slammed into another vehicle along Highway 7 in Minnetonka.

The crash left Hopkins student Lauren Olson, 17, seriously hurt and hospitalized for weeks.

The new criminal complaint says Salad was driving at a high speed and ran a red light, causing the crash at Williston Road. Troopers also say Salad's driving privileges were already revoked, and he shouldn't have been on the road at the time of the crash.

How fast was Salad driving?

Troopers say Salad was driving at 96 miles per hour seconds before the collision. The speed limit on that section of Highway 7 is 55 mph.

How badly was Olson hurt?

Olson spent a week in a coma and was hospitalized for a month due to the crash. Troopers say she suffered a traumatic brain injury and broken bones.

Why did it take so long?

FOX 9 has checked in repeatedly over the months to see when charges might be filed against the driver in the crash.

It's not unusual for charges to be delayed as officials await toxicology reports. In this case, troopers say blood test results showed Salad had no alcohol or controlled substances in his system.

What's next?

Salad was charged via a warrant and is not currently in custody for the crash. Prosecutors say Salad is also wanted for failing to appear on a misdemeanor theft case that happened after the crash.