Hopkins High School student seriously hurt in crash on Highway 7 in Minnetonka

A 17-year-old Hopkins High School student suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Highway 7 in Minnetonka on Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the student was making a turn from westbound Highway 7 onto southbound Williston Road when she was struck by a driver traveling eastbound on Highway 7 at around 2:22 p.m. on March 5.

The student, from Minnetonka, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Minneapolis, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No other details about what led to the crash have been released. Traffic camera video from the crash shows people running to help those involved.

