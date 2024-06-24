Hopkins student hurt in crash talks about recovery

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:32 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
26
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:29 AM CDT until TUE 1:15 AM CDT, Barron County, Dunn County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:01 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:25 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Brown County, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 9:37 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Washington County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Hopkins student hurt in crash talks about recovery

By
Published  June 24, 2024 10:35pm CDT
Hopkins
FOX 9

Community rallies for Hopkins student after crash

The Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille is a popular gathering place in Minnetonka. But on this night, the community is coming together here to show their support for a teen who has survived quite an ordeal.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Gold Nugget Tavern and Grille is a popular gathering place in Minnetonka. But on this night, the community is coming together here to show their support for a teen who has survived quite an ordeal.

"I just feel very special. It's very heartwarming that everybody came together and were able to do this for me. That makes me feel really special," said Lauren Olson. 

Back in March, Olson was on her way home from school when she was broadsided by an unlicensed driver who ran a red light.

The Hopkins High School athlete suffered brain damage, four broken ribs, and a broken leg, along with other serious injuries that left her in a medically induced coma for ten days.

"It was rough. It was really rough, obviously. It was a roller coaster up and down, especially in those first ten days when she was in an induced coma. That was probably the hardest," said her father Alan Olson. 

Since then, Olson has made a remarkable recovery. She was able to come home from the hospital after about six weeks. She had enough credits to graduate with her class and plans to go to the University of Minnesota in the fall.

"My recovery has been going really well. I just have like physical therapy once a week now and all my doctors have been amazing and I just feel really good myself," said Olson.

"You would not even think that this poor kid went through what she did when you see her now today," said Alan Olson.

Now Lauren and her family want to thank the community that has done so much for them.

"All the community support from my doctors and friends, my family. I mean, everybody has been so kind to me. I'm thankful for that," said Olson.

In addition to the money raised from a silent auction, the Gold Nugget will donate 30 percent of its sales from Monday night's fundraiser to the Olson family.

In the meantime, the crash is still under investigation and the driver who hit Olson still has not been charged.