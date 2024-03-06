Good Samartians run to help Hopkins teen hurt in crash

A Hopkins High School student remains in critical condition at the hospital following a violent crash in Minnetonka.

Minnesota State Patrol says the 17-year-old girl was making a turn from westbound Highway 7 onto southbound Williston Road just before 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon when she was hit by a 29-year-old driver from Minneapolis. Shortly after the crash, traffic cameras caught more than a dozen people rushing over to help.

FOX 9 spoke with Dan Griep who was one of the first Good Samaritans on the scene.

"It was an amazing show of support for somebody nobody even knew...there was a gentleman there with a pocketknife so I could get the airbags cut. There was a gentleman there with a crowbar who was able to help me get the door open," said Griep.

Online court records show the 29-year-old driver has more than 2 dozen citations for driving and traffic-related offenses.

On Wednesday, Hopkins High School had extra counselors and therapy dogs on hand to support students and staff members.

In a statement to FOX 9, a spokesperson for Hopkins Public Schools writes: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that a scholar from HHS was hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon. Our hearts go out to the scholar and their family during this difficult time. The entire school community has been affected by this unfortunate incident. To provide support to our scholars and staff who may be struggling or need help processing, we have increased the availability of mental health professionals at HHS. They will be on site for as long as needed. We ask for respect for the privacy of the scholar involved and their family as they navigate through this difficult time. Any further updates will be communicated through official channels."