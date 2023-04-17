Monday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day focusing on remembrance, faith

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
14
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:51 PM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:17 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:30 PM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Monday marks Holocaust Remembrance Day focusing on remembrance, faith

By
Published 
News
FOX 9

Anti-Semitic incidents on rise across U.S. on day of remembrance

Monday night marks the start of Holocaust Remembrance Day; a day for people to mourn and remember the millions of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust, while honoring survivors and descendants.

(FOX 9) - Monday night marks the start of Holocaust Remembrance Day; a day for people to mourn and remember the millions of Jewish people killed in the Holocaust, while honoring survivors and descendants.

At synagogues across the country, communities will gather for memorial services and listen to survivors speak about the Holocaust.

Institute for Holocaust Research and Education President Mitch Chargo says data shows millennials and Gen Z’ers are lagging far behind when it comes to knowledge of the holocaust.

"This really is a call to action to people. Today is a day to reflect [and] to think what can I do to make a difference?" Chargo told FOX 9. "10 percent of millennials and Gen Z’ers don’t even think the Holocaust happened, 48 percent can’t name a camp." 

Chargo believes that knowledge gap could be playing a role in the recent rise of antisemitism. 

The Anti Defamation League tracks anti-Semitic incidents across the country, and in 2022 it reported its highest totals ever, since it began tracking the incidents in 1979.

"This buildup in antisemitism is very similar to what happened back in the 1930s and 1940s," Chargo said.

Just last Saturday, Metro Transit Police say a bench inside a Minneapolis bus shelter at the corner of Lyndale Avenue South and 31st Street was vandalized with antisemitic language referencing Temple Israel in Minneapolis.

Now, law enforcement continues to investigate that vandalism, and officials are asking anyone with information to call their tipline at 612-349-7222.

"When you see antisemitism or experience, call it out, it’s not OK," Chargo said.