Monday is the calm for before the storm

Minnesota will have a calm, pleasant day Monday before the snow arrives Tuesday.

The snow should roll in Tuesday morning and stick around most of the day binging the possibility of a couple inches of snow.

The snow will likely start with the morning commute and end around the time of the main evening commute, so plan on both of those taking longer than usual.

All of that is a problem for tomorrow, so for Monday head out and enjoy the highs in the low 40s.