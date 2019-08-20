Mommy burnout: Psychologists say women need 'momcations'
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Summer is almost over, but there's still time for moms to take a solo getaway.
It's called a "momcation," a vacation for moms that's all about rest and relaxation sans the husband and kids.
A recent study revealed that moms work an average of 98 hours a week, which is equivalent to working two full-time jobs and working overtime, WJW reports.
Health experts say self-care for moms isn't optional and is an important part of being a good mother.
Alone time is needed to feel refreshed, even a two-day vacay can make a big difference.
They also say momcations can improve a woman's relationship with her spouse and teaches kids about balance in family roles.
So moms don't feel guilty, you've earned it.