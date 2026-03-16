Twin Cities gas prices jump another 18 cents in a week amid Iran war

The Brief The ongoing conflict with Iran has entered its third week, and it's driving fuel costs higher across Minnesota. The national average for gas has climbed to about $3.72 per gallon, up 24 cents in the past week. In the Twin Cities, gas has risen about 18.4 cents in the past week, bringing the average price to $3.53 per gallon.



The conflict between the U.S. and Iran is now entering its third week, raising concerns about energy supplies and driving fuel costs higher across Minnesota and the United States.

Iran war escalates

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump is urging several nations to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz to help keep the critical oil shipping route open following Iranian attacks on vessels in the region.

"We are demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their territory. It's, it's a place from which they get their energy," said Trump.

Meanwhile, Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted ports and infrastructure across neighboring countries. At the same time, attacks on Iranian oil facilities are causing heavy pollution, with reports of acid black rain falling in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Minnesota gas prices

Local perspective:

Drivers across Minnesota are already seeing the impact at the pump.

The national average price for gasoline has climbed to about $3.72 per gallon, up 24 cents in the past week, according to AAA. In Minnesota, the average is slightly lower at $3.43 per gallon, with metro areas seeing prices around $3.51 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Twin Cities has risen 18.4 cents in the past week, bringing the average to $3.53 per gallon. That’s nearly 90 cents higher than a month ago and about 58 cents higher than this time last year.

Diesel prices are climbing as well. The national average for diesel is now around $4.98 per gallon, up about 33 cents in the past week. In Minnesota, diesel is averaging about $4.66 per gallon, according to AAA.

Data from GasBuddy shows that the cheapest gas in the Twin Cities metro area on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

Despite the recent spike, the Trump administration argues the higher prices are temporary, and the conflict could come to an end in the next few weeks.

Top 10 gas stations with cheapest fuel prices in MN

According to GasBuddy, here are the gas stations with the cheapest fuel prices in Minnesota as of 10:50 a.m. on March 16.

Costco at 13669 Elder Dr S in Baxter: $2.89 per gallon Caseys at 13991 Baxter Dr in Baxter: $2.89 per gallon Casey's at 3325 Oak St in Brainerd: $2.89 per gallon Casey's at 746 Pillsbury St N in Pillager: $2.89 per gallon Goodstop by Casey's at 17977 State Hwy 371 in Brainerd: $2.89 per gallon Casey's at 8218 Highland Scenic Drive in Baxter: $2.98 per gallon Casey's at 850 Lum Park Rd in Brainerd: $2.89 per gallon Kwik Trip at 7181 Novotny Rd N in Baxter: $2.89 per gallon Fleet Farm at 14114 Dellwood Dr N in Baxter: $2.92 per gallon Maraton at 209 Wall St Ave NW in Moorhead: $2.94 per gallon