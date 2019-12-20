Mom turns baby into adorable real-life Elf on the Shelf

A Pennsylvania mom is taking Elf on the Shelf to the next level, turning her 6-month-old son into a real-life version of the holiday character.

Alyssa Eubert started posting adorable photos of her son Dylan on Facebook dressed up as Elf on the Shelf as part of a countdown to Christmas.



“He is always a happy boy,” Eubert said. “I couldn’t just stop at one picture,” she continued.

Since Dec. 1, Dylan has been quite the busy elf, getting into all kinds of things around the house from cooking pots to boxes from Black Friday purchases.

He’s been a big help with chores like laundry.



But occasionally, Dylan’s been caught napping on the job, drunk off of holiday treats.





And when it comes to decorating, he’s a pro.



Shout out to Santa for letting Dylan the elf work remote this holiday season.

