Molotov cocktail attacks in northeast Minneapolis leads to arson charges

A Fridley man faces arson charges after authorities believe he threw a Molotov cocktail-style explosive at an ice cream shop in northeast Minneapolis – twice.

Fletcher’s Ice Cream arson

What we know:

Firomsa Ahmed Umar, 30, is charged with two counts of first-degree arson after alleged attacks that occurred on Oct. 19 and 20.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, Minneapolis police received reports around 10: 45 p.m. that a man – later identified as Umar – was seen throwing a lit Molotov cocktail through a window at a business located on the 300 block of Hennepin Ave.

The following day, around 12:52 p.m., police received another report of the same incident occurring.

Charges state the business suffered damage to the front-facing window, nearby walls and cement.

Among the debris investigators discovered were two broken glass bottles consistent with Molotov cocktails that were filled with an accelerant.

Arson arrest

Dig deeper:

According to multiple witnesses, Umar was seen lighting, then throwing, the explosive devices, then fleeing the scene in a Honda Odyssey. Charges state that observers were able to record his license plate.

Police reviewed surveillance footage of both attacks, during which Umar can be seen throwing the explosives, then fleeing in the Odyssey.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Ontario Street and University Avenue Southeast. A traffic stop was conducted, during which officers located a red gasoline container.

What they're saying:

Following the attacks, FOX 9 spoke with Jason Fletcher – the owner of Fletcher’s Ice Cream, where the attack occurred – who said the community had since rallied behind the business to support them.



"I believe in my heart that Minneapolis is a really amazing place to be. I believe that the city has my heart. And I'm so, so grateful for all of this support," Fletcher told FOX 9.

Neighbors in northeast Minneapolis are planning a rally to support Fletcher's Ice Cream on Thursday evening, demonstrating the community's commitment to standing by the beloved ice cream shop.

Alleged motive

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined the suspect's motive for targeting Fletcher's Ice Cream.