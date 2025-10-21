Community rallies after Molotov cocktail attacks on ice cream shop

The Brief Fletcher's Ice Cream in northeast Minneapolis was targeted with Molotov cocktails twice in two days. Police have apprehended a suspect, but the motive remains unclear. Community support is pouring in for the popular ice cream shop.



Fletcher's Ice Cream in northeast Minneapolis is receiving an outpouring of community support after being targeted with Molotov cocktails twice in two days.

Community rallies around Fletcher's Ice Cream

What we know:

The first attack occurred Sunday night, shortly after employees left, when a man allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the shop, breaking a window. The flames stayed outside, and employees from a neighboring business extinguished the fire.

The second attack happened in broad daylight on Monday, but the wick fell out, preventing further damage. A witness captured a photo of the suspect in a minivan, leading to his arrest about half a mile away.

Jason Fletcher, the owner of Fletcher's Ice Cream, expressed gratitude for the support, saying, "I believe in my heart that Minneapolis is a really amazing place to be. I believe that the city has my heart. And I'm so, so grateful for all of this support."

Local perspective:

Mayor Jacob Frey, who lives on the same block as the shop, highlighted the personal impact on the community, stating, "When it's your neighborhood, when it's your block, it hits different."

Two mayoral candidates also joined the crowds on Tuesday to show their support for the local business.

Community plans rally for Thursday

What they're saying:

Rev. Dewayne Davis, a Minneapolis mayoral candidate, emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses, saying, "I don't care what the reasons are. When a local business is attacked in this way, I want to make sure that we can support them."

Neighbors in northeast Minneapolis are planning a rally to support Fletcher's Ice Cream on Thursday evening, demonstrating the community's commitment to standing by the beloved ice cream shop.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined the suspect's motive for targeting Fletcher's Ice Cream.

It is unclear if the attack was related to the shop's prominent gay pride flag or if there was another reason.