MNsure to hold special enrollment period starting Monday

In response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there will be a special 30-day enrollment period for MNsure, allowing those who are uninsured to enroll for health insurance coverage.

The enrollment period starts Monday and runs through April 21. People can sign up on MNsure.org.

“Every Minnesotan deserves access to health coverage during this uncertain time,” said Governor Tim Walz in a press release. “This critical action will help ensure Minnesotans can receive the care they need during the COVID-19 crisis."

“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark.

Plans selected by April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date beginning April 1. Those who lost their health insurance through their employer may also be eligible to enroll. For more details, click here.

For help, the MNsure Contact Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.



