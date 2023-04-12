MnDOT reveals Minnesota road construction projects for 2023
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota has two seasons, as the saying goes, so as winter loosens its grip; it is time for road construction season.
Wednesday the Minnesota Department of Transportation released more than 200 projects for the upcoming season.
"After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring," Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a release. "Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours."
MnDOT has provided a website that gives an overview of their projects.
The upcoming work will help improve roads, but also bridges, airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
Some of the projects highlighted by MnDOT include:
- Improving Highway 52 between the Twin Cities Area and Rochester: Continuing a multi-year project on Highway 52 between Rosemount and Hampton, including resurfacing concrete, repairing and updating bridges, and installing cable median barrier; and entering the final year of a three-year project on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls that includes reconstructing southbound lanes, replacing bridges, improving safety by closing specific accesses, building a noise wall and installing permanent snow fence.
- Continuing a multi-year project on Highway 10 in Anoka, including replacing and repairing bridges to improve traffic flow, safety and provide better pedestrian and bicycle access.
- Continuing multi-year freeway construction of Highway 169 in Elk River, including four new interchanges that will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.
- Entering final year of the project to expand Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet from two lanes to four lanes, and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
- Continuing work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth to enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
- Redecking and repairing the I-35 Atkinson Bridge over Carlton County Road 61.
- Resurfacing Highway 59 south of Thief River Falls, including culvert replacements, shoulder widening and a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 59 with Pennington County Road 3 to provide a smoother ride, improve drainage and a safer intersection.
- Beginning a two-year reconstruction of the Highway 10/ 23 interchange area in east St. Cloud, including the road surface, bridges, drainage structures, pedestrian and motorist access.
- Resurfacing westbound I-94, west of Alexandria near Highway 114 and improving the I-94 and Highway 27 interchange near Alexandria, including constructing roundabouts at both the westbound and eastbound ramps to improve mobility and traffic flow.
- Beginning a two-year I-35 at Faribault project that will resurface 4.6 miles of the interstate and make other improvements.
- Beginning a two-year Corridors of Commerce project to expand Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville to four lanes.