MnDOT reveals Minnesota road construction projects for 2023

Minnesota has two seasons, as the saying goes, so as winter loosens its grip; it is time for road construction season.

Wednesday the Minnesota Department of Transportation released more than 200 projects for the upcoming season.

"After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring," Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a release. "Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours."

MnDOT has provided a website that gives an overview of their projects.

The upcoming work will help improve roads, but also bridges, airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

Some of the projects highlighted by MnDOT include: